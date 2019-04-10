Image: Getty

Elizabeth Holmes has been an object of fascination ever since the release of John Carreyrou’s 2018 book, Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup, which highlighted, among other things, the deranged lengths she went to convince herself and others that she’d disrupted the healthcare industry with her bogus company, Theranos.



But there’s Holmes the fraudster, and then there’s Holmes herself, whose personal affect is very much “Romy White gives a TED Talk.” Following the HBO documentary The Inventor, Holmes’ aesthetic quirks—her omnipresent Steve Jobs turtleneck; the supposition that she fake-lowers her voice—have only intensified the Black Mirror vibe her already weird story projects.

Now, Hulu has ordered a limited series based on the popular ABC Radio podcast The Dropout, with Kate McKinnon set to play Holmes. While Jennifer Lawrence will also portray her in a forthcoming film, there’s probably no actor on Earth better suited than McKinnon to capture Holmes’ wide, unblinking eyes and the low thrum of psychosis that seems to vibrate from her many split ends.

According to Deadline, McKinnon will also serve as an executive producer. I don’t want to say McKinnon was born for this role, because that would do a disservice to her Robert Mueller impression, but I do think she’s going to do a very convincing job of playing the alien who is playing the woman who is Holmes.