Trump’s own attorneys hilariously quit hours after the indictment was unsealed, and he then proceeded to incriminate himself all day on social media with post after post about the case—to the extent that even O.J. Simpson offered him the unsolicited legal advice to shut the fuck up.

But MAGA Republican politicians, for the most part, are standing behind their corrupt idiot overlord no matter what. After Lake threatened mass gun violence against the Department of Justice and entire news media, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) posted a long, dramatic rant in defense of Trump on Twitter in which he declared that prosecuting a criminal ex-president means the “Republic is over.”

It’s become increasingly clear that when Trump said during his first campaign that he “could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters,” he may have been making one of the only correct and honest statements of his entire political career.