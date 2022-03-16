Even Meta has had it with Kanye West’s bullshit lately. After a nearly a full day of hemorrhaging post after post attacking everyone from Pete Davidson to D.L. Hughley to Trevor Noah, an attack on the latter is what finally landed Ye in Instagram jail.



On Wednesday evening, Instagram’s parent company Meta (né Facebook) suspended Ye’s account for 24 hours for his apparent violation of the platform’s policies on hate speech, harassment and bullying. TMZ reports that the suspension renders him unable to post, comment, or send DMs. A spokesperson added that they’d take additional steps if Ye were to incur further violations.

Instagram’s current rules against hate speech indicate that the platform doesn’t “tolerate attacks on people based on their protected characteristics, including race or religion” and they claim to “take action whenever we become aware of hate speech.”

Earlier on Wednesday—alongside another post where he wildly claims Pete may get Kim hooked on drugs???—Ye posted a screenshot of a Google search for Noah with a caption strewn with racial slurs. The post was likely in response to a segment Noah did on his show on Tuesday where he talked candidly about the rapper’s ongoing public harassment towards Davidson and and ex Kim Kardashian.

“What’s weird about the situation is Kanye West has told us that he struggles with his mental health,” said Noah to viewers. “So, I get it, you wanna have art as therapy. But here’s what’s weird that Kanye doesn’t understand. It’s like, what we’re seeing is — it makes you uncomfortable.”

Noah added that while it’s true Kardashian “loves publicity,” “there’s also an element of a woman saying to her ex, ‘Please leave me alone.’”

“Two things can be true,” he said. “Kim likes publicity. Kim is also being harassed.” We agree.

It’s unclear when exactly the suspension of Ye’s ‘gram took effect, but odds are high we’ll all know exactly when it lifts. This man is a mess.