Pete Davidson likely hasn’t had a calm morning since he started dating Kim Kardashian, and we all know who’s to blame. On Wednesday, Kanye took his harassment of his ex-wife and Pete to an entirely new level when the world awoke to a litany of Instagram posts slamming the SNL star.



In his posts, Kanye weaponized a headline referencing a 2019 comedy set Pete did that featured him joking about having sex with a baby. Ye claimed that this set was “another reason why SKETE gotta stay away from my children.”

“Oh and nobody noticed that he ain’t show up to SNL Because Mr. I can help you with meds had a mental breakdown after we ran him off the internet SKETE you not built for this I already blacked the Super Bowl out on you Apologize to your family for being in your family,” he wrote in the caption of the post.

Another, arguably more incendiary post, had Ye sharing a comment from a fan that insinuated Pete had subtly dissed Kim with an entirely unrelated and jarring caption. The caption on that image read: “Im really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He’s in rehab every 2 months.”

Considering Pete’s been open about how he’s gone to rehab a few times to grapple with his mental health issues, this whole situation with Ye is a complete reach. As though the posts couldn’t get any more off the rails, another two posts mention Pete’s Hillary Clinton tattoo and note: “You don’t have to have talent these days you just need a Hillary Clinton tattoo.”

As one commenter wrote, “Kanye it’s 5 in the morning.” Log off, my dude. Leave Pete alone. This isn’t going how you think it is.

