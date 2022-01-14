Did we just get Ye’s Pete Davidson diss track? Maybe.



Just one day after reports surfaced that Kanye West was under investigation for allegedly punching a fan, several news outlets reported that audio of his upcoming single “My Life Was Never Easy” featuring The Game had been leaked online. The single happens to include the following lyric: “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The leaked audio is unverified and could be West freestyling or not West at all, and there’s no way to know if the lyrics reported are actually part of a song he’s planning to release. Though, the audio in question appears to have come from The Game’s manager “Wack100.”

Fans have speculated the “crash” mentioned is referring to West’s 2002 near-fatal car crash after the release of Jay-Z’s album The Blueprint, which Ye co-produced. As for the Davidson ass-kicking? That’s pretty straightforward.



In case you have scrambled egg pandemic brain and have forgotten what’s what in pop culture, Ye’s ex Kim Kardashian has been skipping around Manhattan and Staten Island with Davidson for the last several weeks doing crazy shit like holding hands in public or eating pizza. Meanwhile, Kanye struck back by hanging out with Julia Fox, the bodacious babe in Uncut Gems who was also once in a movie with Davidson, in an equally public fashion. Fox even wrote a definitely well-structured essay about how Ye took her to Carbone (everyone’s favorite restaurant, “obviously”!) and directed a photo shoot in the middle of the restaurant. She claimed “the whole restaurant loved it,” although here’s some video footage of the night that proves otherwise.

As for West’s music, both he and The Game started promoting their new song together on Instagram yesterday, accompanied by a pretty horrific photo of a skinned monkey. The single was slated to drop Friday but is still nowhere to be found, which is in typical Ye fashion—a man who shows up to his concert hours late and dropped his last album Donda over a month after he promised to release it.

Look, I know Ye is sad Kim is unbothered by his little stunt with Fox, but this feels like major “pick me girl” energy. As if moving onto Kim’s street wasn’t enough, now the rapper seems to be throwing jabs in a very passive aggressive manner. I just kindly ask that Kanye put his emotions aside for a moment. He shouldn’t ruin Pete’s slim chances at hosting the Oscars! We’ll see if this alleged diss track actually pans out, but until then I’ll be here enjoying photos of Pete smoking a joint on a red carpet.

