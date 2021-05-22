Kandi Burruss' Atlanta Steakhouse Reopens After Failing a Health Inspection

Photo : Leon Bennett ( Getty Images )

Maybe it’s my year-plus avoidance of indoor dining on account of the coronavirus pandemic (heard of it), but reading about Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker’s, steakhouse—even a story about it reopening after failing a health inspection—has me googling the nearest Outback. I want a big dumb steak in a big dumb interior , and I want it now!



Advertisement

Anyway, while I don’t have standards, whichever health inspector paid a visit to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s Blaze Steak & Seafood on Tuesday did. Said inspector didn’t spot any bugs or rodents at the restaurant, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, but they did deduct points for the following infractions:

9 points deducted “after the inspector observed a food handler switching from raw seafood to ready-to-eat foods without washing hands”

9 points deducted “because the prep coolers were above 41 degrees”

4 points deducted for “a Chick-fil-A cup in an area with regular food supplies”

4 points deducted for a “lack of procedures and supplies for employees to handle vomiting or diarrheal events”

4 points deducted for “pink organic residue in both ice makers”

﻿4 points deducted for “lack of a consumer advisory on the menu for potentially raw or undercooked meat”

3 points deducted for “minor storage problems”

3 points deducted for “staff wearing inappropriate jewelry”

Burruss and Tucker voluntarily shut down the restaurant, which opened in November and will be the subject of an upcoming Bravo spinoff show still in production (I guess à la Vanderpump Rules?). But now it’s back open again! Who’s hungry? Perhaps regrettably, me.