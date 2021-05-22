Kandi Burruss' Atlanta Steakhouse Reopens After Failing a Health Inspection

Maybe it’s my year-plus avoidance of indoor dining on account of the coronavirus pandemic (heard of it), but reading about Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker’s, steakhouse—even a story about it reopening after failing a health inspection—has me googling the nearest Outback. I want a big dumb steak in a big dumb interior, and I want it now!
Anyway, while I don’t have standards, whichever health inspector paid a visit to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s Blaze Steak & Seafood on Tuesday did. Said inspector didn’t spot any bugs or rodents at the restaurant, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, but they did deduct points for the following infractions:
- 9 points deducted “after the inspector observed a food handler switching from raw seafood to ready-to-eat foods without washing hands”
- 9 points deducted “because the prep coolers were above 41 degrees”
- 4 points deducted for “a Chick-fil-A cup in an area with regular food supplies”
- 4 points deducted for a “lack of procedures and supplies for employees to handle vomiting or diarrheal events”
- 4 points deducted for “pink organic residue in both ice makers”
- 4 points deducted for “lack of a consumer advisory on the menu for potentially raw or undercooked meat”
- 3 points deducted for “minor storage problems”
- 3 points deducted for “staff wearing inappropriate jewelry”
Burruss and Tucker voluntarily shut down the restaurant, which opened in November and will be the subject of an upcoming Bravo spinoff show still in production (I guess à la Vanderpump Rules?). But now it’s back open again! Who’s hungry? Perhaps regrettably, me.
- Up-and-coming Ohio rapper Boog the Bandit was shot and killed in Columbus on Thursday. She was 26. [WBNS-10TV]
- Model and TV personality Shanna Moakler accused Kourtney Kardashian, who is dating Moakler’s ex-husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, of “destroying my family,” adding: “My family is broken because of this family and now my kids and I are alienated from each other because of another sister in the family, so yay for me.” [TMZ]
- Relatedly, Moakler’s 15-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, said earlier this week that Shanna “has never completely been in my life,” so who knows what’s really going on here. [Radar Online]
- Surprised by Regé-Jean Page’s post-season 1 exit from Bridgerton? Co-star Phoebe Dyvenor wasn’t! “I had a bit of a heads up,” she said in a recent interview. [Page Six]
- TV writer Johnny LaZebnik posted this drag performance of him lip-syncing to one of THEE most skin-crawlingly cringe scenes from Girls, and...thank you.
