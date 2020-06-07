Justice Smith Celebrates His 'Black Queer Love' With Fellow Actor Nicholas Ashe

Screenshot : Instagram (@standup4justice

In a word: Yes. In another word? Yes!



Justice Smith—whom you probably recognize from his starring roles in the Jurassic World movies, Detective Pikachu, and Netflix’s tragically canceled The Get Down—publicly spoke about not just his queerness but about his relationship with fellow actor Nicholas Ashe for what appears to be the first time ever, Out reports.



In an Instagram post from Friday night, Smith describes what it was like to join the Black Lives Matter protests in New Orleans, noting his disappointment at other protesters’ seeming reticence to stand with Black people who are queer and trans. The actor, who will feature in HBO Max’s Generation, called up on his followers to understand that “Black lives matters” means “all Black lives matter,” including those of queer and trans people:

We chanted ‘Black Trans Lives Matter,’ ‘Black Q ueer Lives Matter,’ ‘All Black Lives Matter.’ As a Black queer man myself, I was disappointed to see certain people eager to say Black Lives Matter, but hold their tongue when t rans/q ueer was added. I want to reiterate this sentiment: If your revolution does not include Black q ueer voices, it is anti-Black. If your revolution is okay with letting Black trans people like Tony McDade slip through the cracks in order to solely liberate Black cishet men, it is anti-Black. You are trying to push yourself through the door of a system designed against you, and then shut the door behind you.

Smith concluded the caption with a few words about his relationship with Ashe, who was right there alongside him at the New Orleans protests:

There is so much tragedy on the timeline these last couple of days, so I added some photos of me and Nic to show some #blackboyjoy #blacklove #blackqueerlove. You’ve been my rock and guiding light through all of this, and I love you so much. I know that on the other side of this i s change, though the fight is far from over.

You know that photo of Kendall Jenner holding an obviously photoshopped “Black Lives Matter” sign that’s been making the rounds on social media? The one where you can clearly tell that she’s not actually holding the sign herself, considering her shadow is kuhhhhh h-learly holding nothing at all?

Well, Mrs. Give Cop a Peppy is SHOCKED and APPALLED that anyone could EVER believe that she would participate in such a performative display of pro-Black solidarity for clout.

“T his is photoshopped by someone,” Jenner clarified, per Hollywood Life. “ I DID NOT post this.”

Thank you, Candle , for clearing that up.

Justin Bieber has broken his silence on a bunch of the ways in which white supremacy has been great for him, personally— though he didn’t use those words, exactly.

“ I am inspired by Black culture,” said the entertainer in an Insta gram post on Saturday. “ I have benefited off of Black culture. My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by Black culture. I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much- needed change.”

Great. Here’s a way to be a part of that much-needed change: Open your purse!

