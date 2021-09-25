I didn’t know I could feel any more negatively about Jamie Spears, but fuck! Read on!
As reported by The New York Times in Controlling Britney Spears, the publication’s new documentary and follow-up to February’s Framing Britney Spears that premiered yesterday on Hulu, the singer’s dad allegedly used an insane surveillance system to monitor and constrain nearly every aspect of his daughter’s life. They would even secretly record audio from the singer’s bedroom!! Just...flames! Flames! On the side of my face! Breathing, breathle...heaving breaths...
Thank god Jamie’s agreed to stepping down from controlling the business side of Britney’s conservatorship, though, as Hollywood Life notes, the timeline for that happening remains kind of unclear.
- Maybe I missed this earlier, but Wendy Williams has COVID-19 apparently. Hope she gets well soon! [Hollywood Life]
- Speaking of which, some updates on The View’s whole COVID debacle yesterday! Which, in case you forgot, involved co-hosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin being asked by a producer to vacate the set while the show was live on air due to them both testing positive for the coronavirus (thereby canceling their scheduled interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris). “It takes so much work to do an interview like this and it’s something that we were excited about,” Navarro told Anderson Cooper in a subsequent interview, adding that she and Hostin have since tested negative. “We were prepared to ask some tough questions. We were very proud to have the vice president come on The View and all of a sudden it turned into like an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm. It was just surreal.” [Hollywood Life]
- Now that Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick have broken up, Lisa Rinna is shamelessly trying to match-make her daughter with Harry Styles (not that she wasn’t doing this even when Amelia and Scott were together). [Us Weekly]
- Styles is also famously(?) dating Olivia Wilde, who’s been spotted wearing one of the singer’s necklaces. [Daily Mail]
- Gillian Anderson speaking with an English accent hive rise up!! Sex Education got renewed for a fourth season. [Deadline]
