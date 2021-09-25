I didn’t know I could feel any more negatively about Jamie Spears, but fuck! Read on!

As reported by The New York Times in Controlling Britney Spears, the publication’s new documentary and follow-up to February’s Framing Britney Spears that premiered yesterday on Hulu, the singer’s dad allegedly used an insane surveillance system to monitor and constrain nearly every aspect of his daughter’s life. They would even secretly record audio from the singer’s bedroom!! Just...flames! Flames! On the side of my face! Breathing, breathle...heaving breaths...

Thank god Jamie’s agreed to stepping down from controlling the business side of Britney’s conservatorship, though, as Hollywood Life notes, the timeline for that happening remains kind of unclear.

