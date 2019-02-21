Details keep coming out about the allegedly staged Jussie Smollett attack; the latest being that he may have initiated plans via text message.



According to Chicago prosecutors, Smollett sent a text to Abel Osundairo on January 25, four days before the attack that read “Might need your help on the low. You around to meet up and talk face to face?” Later that day, the men reportedly met outside Osundairo’s Chicago apartment, where they brought his brother Ola on board, and Smollett gave them a $100 bill to buy supplies, including the ski masks and red hats the men were caught buying on surveillance video.



Smollett also allegedly paid the men $3,500 with a backdated check that said the money was for training in the memo line. Upon his arrest, Smollett reportedly told police officers that he had a drug problem and police say he bought ecstasy from Abel.

On February 20, Ola and Abel Osundairo testified for two hours before a Chicago grand jury, and Smollett was indicted on a felony charge of filing a false police report, which carries a possible jail sentence of three years. He was released February 21 on a $100,000 bond.

[TMZ]

Cardi B has got some thoughts on the Tristan Thompson/Jordyn Woods/Khloé Kardashian cheating scandal:

“Obviously this whole Khloe Kardashian thing … everybody is just like celebrating that that happened to her and it’s like why? I mean I know the Kardashians have done s–t before and everything. I think the karma got to them when the last situation happened to shorty before the day she gave birth,” Cardi said in an Instagram Live video.

Advertisement

Cardi’s fresh off her own public infidelity drama with newly reinstated husband Offset, so it’s possible she could be projecting just a hair.

Meanwhile, Gwyneth Paltrow has no fucking clue what’s going on with the complicated plot of this saga, making this the first time she and I have ever had anything in common.

Advertisement

[Page Six]