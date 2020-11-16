Julianne Hough Recommends That You Live, Laugh, Love

Photo : Gabe Ginsberg ( Getty Images )

Julianne Hough is going full “ AIM away message” amid her divorce from Brooks Laich, her husband of three years.

On Sunday, a day when even celebrities get the “scaries ” I suppose, Hough posted a long passage from the Rupi Kaur-esque poet Bianca Sparacino to her Instagram:

“ The truth is — love exists in so much more than just a romantic partner. Love is everything around you. And I hope you learn how to open your eyes to that. I hope you find love in every aspect of your life. I hope you find it tucked into early morning sunrises and the smell of your favorite places. I hope you find it strung between the laughter you share with friends. “ I hope you fall in love with growth, and change, and the messiness and beauty of f—king up, and making mistakes, and becoming exactly who you want to be. I hope you find love in places that were once void of it, in places within yourself that you could have bene softer to, kinder to, in the past. Because if there is one thing I have learned, it is that love is so much more than a boy, or a girl, who holds your heart. Love is everything around you. It is everything.”

Hough helpfully underscored the takeaway of the excerpt : “Love is EVERYTHING,” she added. So true!

The Dancing with the Stars veteran officially filed for divorce earlier this month, after trying to give her marriage one more shot in August. Hough cited “ irreconcilable differences ” in the paperwork, according to Us Weekly. And t hat same day, Hough shared a Nelson Mandela (!!) quote on Instagram.

All of this tells me Hough must be really going through it!

Meanwhile, in a different divorce filing...

Friends of Phil Collins and Orianne Cevey are reportedly holding out hope that the pair will reunite. B ut have they been reading the same news I have?

Last week, papers filed in a Miami court alleged that Collins hadn’t showered or brushed his teeth for months and developed an addiction to alcohol, antidepressants, and painkillers that left him incapacitated many nights. Collins called the filing a “litany of demonstrably false, immaterial, impertinent, scandalous and scurrilous allegations.”

One friend— seemingly suggesting there may be some truth to this portrayal of Collins— said they believe the two will get back together because of their codependent relationship. “Orianne always protected him,” the source told Page Six. “ She took care of Phil when he was unwell. He has recently been a grouch, but he has been open about his health problems. His last tour was titled ‘Not dead yet’ after all. The truth is they need each other, I wouldn’t be surprised if they end up getting back together.”

This is the last of the celeb break up news for tonight , I promise: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis quietly ended a seven-year engagement earlier this year. They confirmed their split on Friday. [ People

and quietly ended a seven-year engagement earlier this year. They confirmed their split on Friday. [ Vince Vaughn—apparently a self-described libertarian—finally explained that video of him shaking Donald Trump’s hand. “It was the only time I’ve ever met him,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “ We said hello. He was very personable. I didn’t get into policies.” Right. [ LA Times