Julianne Hough Has Some Bullshit Theories On Healing Endometriosis

Julianne Hough, who already believes in the power of “energy healing”, also has some quack theories about endometriosis.

Hough has previously spoken publicly about her experience with endometriosis; she’s experienced symptoms since she was 15. But in a new interview with Women’s Health she says that her symptoms have subsided due to how she’s changed her “energy.” “I will tell you through this transformation of really connecting back to my truth, I haven’t had symptoms of endometriosis because of the love and kindness I’m giving to my body,” she tells the magazine. “I believe there’s stress, shame, guilt, and suppression of female energy that’s associated with endometriosis, so de-layering that has really helped.”

Pretty much all Women’s Health does to debunk this idea is writing that Hough’s theory not “backed up by the medical community.” But in case you were curious no, giving your body “love and kindness” can not cure your endometriosis symptoms. A condition in which tissue similar to the lining of a uterus is found outside the uterus, endometriosis often leads women to have painful periods, painful sexual intercourse, fatigue, and more. I t’s caused by an unknown combination of factors that could include genetics and hormones, not bad “energy ,” whatever the fuck that is! ( Don’t even get me started on what “female energy” is either.)

Endometriosis has no cure, but the idea that symptoms can go away with enough “love and kindness” is dangerous, implying that women who suffer from endometriosis are solely responsible for their pain.