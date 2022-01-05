Here’s a sentence I’d never thought I’d type: Julia Fox and Kanye West are actually dating. Each other! I can’t even imagine how these two people, who are in completely different stratospheres of fame would even meet and strike up a conversation. B ut it’s a new year and, apparently, anything is possible . Fox is the second woman to be linke d to West since the announcement of his divorce from Kim Kardashian, who is now dating Pete Davidson. Notably, Fox was a in a movie with Davidson so this is a very strange game of Six Degrees of Whoever that we’r e playing.



Fox and West were spotted in New York this week attending Slave Play on Broadway and then strolled over to Carbone for dinner. Not long before that, they were seen at the inferior Carbone in Miami with West’s long-time friend N.O.R.E (or just Noreaga, if you’re over a certain age) and his wife Neri Santiago. This is the couple’s third date according to TMZ, and potentially second group date. Seems a little early for West to be introducing his new girlfriend to his long time pals, but I guess this is all just a warm up for what I can only hope will be a double date between them and Kim and Pete. Do it for the fans guys!