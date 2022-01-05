Here’s a sentence I’d never thought I’d type: Julia Fox and Kanye West are actually dating. Each other! I can’t even imagine how these two people, who are in completely different stratospheres of fame would even meet and strike up a conversation. But it’s a new year and, apparently, anything is possible. Fox is the second woman to be linked to West since the announcement of his divorce from Kim Kardashian, who is now dating Pete Davidson. Notably, Fox was a in a movie with Davidson so this is a very strange game of Six Degrees of Whoever that we’re playing.
Fox and West were spotted in New York this week attending Slave Play on Broadway and then strolled over to Carbone for dinner. Not long before that, they were seen at the inferior Carbone in Miami with West’s long-time friend N.O.R.E (or just Noreaga, if you’re over a certain age) and his wife Neri Santiago. This is the couple’s third date according to TMZ, and potentially second group date. Seems a little early for West to be introducing his new girlfriend to his long time pals, but I guess this is all just a warm up for what I can only hope will be a double date between them and Kim and Pete. Do it for the fans guys!
- Jason Derulo got into a fight with two strangers in Las Vegas allegedly because they called him Usher. Maybe he was really just mad about this video making the rounds again? [TMZ]
- Sloane Stephens got married and the dress is to die for!!! [People]
- Am I the last person on earth to find out that Nina Dobrev and Shaun White are a couple? [Us Weekly]
- The Daily Mail will be writing a £1 million check to Meghan Markle for damages after the outlet published a private letter she’d sent to her father. [The Guardian]
- Pope Francis, a man who has been barred from having sex for decades because of his job, is calling married couples who have pets instead of children selfish for their refusal to procreate. Let us live man! [The Guardian]
- Former US Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro is trying to get his job back. Cordeiro resigned from his position after sending a letter stating that men soccer players “carried more responsibility” than women and therefore women could not be paid equally. [ESPN]