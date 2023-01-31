Julia Fox Repeats From the Bahamas That She Despises Wealth

Julia Fox has been the subject of more headlines than usual over the past few days. After giving TikTok a tour of her apartment (that she swore she didn’t expect would go viral) and getting her wires crossed about the Internet’s coded language for sexual assault, the model is now enjoying a “birthday vacation” in the Bahamas, as is her right. She also chose this locale as the perfect setting to hop back on TikTok to remind us, once again, that she despises wealth.



“I’m not worth 30 million dollars, not even close,” she said in the video, responding to what viewers have estimated as her net worth. “I don’t need $30 million. What does one person need $30 million for? I’ve survived on a lot less and I’m doing just fine.” Celebrities: we hate it when they’re not enough like us, and we hate it when they’re just like us.

Filming live from the West Indies—where she’s “living her best life,” hair blowing in the warm, tropical breeze as palm trees surround her—Fox also defended her aforementioned apartment for being too…small and normal for people’s expectations. “It’s really just not that deep. This just happens to be the apartment that I took my son home from the hospital,” she says. “So it’s his home.”

She further explained her rather “underwhelming” housing choices, saying she wants her almost-two-year-old son, Valentino—whose playthings dominated the tour—to grow up in the “real world,” which, speaking from experience, will always involve a mouse or two. “It’s about having that sense of normalcy for Valentino. I don’t want him to grow up and be like, a fucking prick,” she says. “I want him to be in touch with the fucking real world because I grew up in the real world, believe it or not.” Touché, Julia!



I wouldn’t say I agree with every single one of Fox’s life choices—like dating anti-Semite Kanye West just to get him off billionaire celebrity Kim Kardashian’s case, for example—but maybe these questionable romantic endeavors helped shape her alleged disdain for the ultra-wealthy. “I don’t spend my money, I don’t buy nice shit,” she says. In defense of the couture clothing she wears, she reminds those criticizing her that it’s “borrowed” couture, most of which is from fashion designers who are “just starting out.”

Towards the end of the video, Fox bestows upon us middle-class normies perhaps the most relatable sentiment of her monologue, saying, “I used to be an aesthetic queen and want my space curated perfectly a certain way, but then I realized there’s more to life. I don’t give a fuck.”

If no one else wants to applaud Fox for her domestic messiness, I know Marie Kondo will.