We’ve been visited once again by Joy Behar’s insistence that she’s copulated with Casper aka had sex with a couple of ghosts. Yesterday on The View, Behar was teased by co-host Sara Haines for saying the week before that she’s “had sex with a few ghosts and never got pregnant.” That sounds like masturbation to me , but who am I to label another woman’s sexual experiences? Whoopi Goldberg, famous for starring in a movie about being seduced by a specter at the pottery wheel, laughed off Behar, saying, “I don’t know how many of you just heard what Joy just said, but I’m going to let it ride”—which, incidentally, is exactly what Behar is saying she did with a ghoul.

Behar playfully persisted with the lore when Haines brought up again yesterday, saying that “Casper was not a generous lover.” It isn’t entirely clear how serious Behar is about getting it on with a spirit—p erhaps she’s just referring to men who are unanimated in bed, which is a horror in and of itself. But there are plenty of celebrities who have been visited by ghosts in a sexual manner and have been eager to discuss it: A decade ago, Kesha, then known as Ke$ha, told Ryan Seacrest that her song Supernatural was inspired by “experiences with a ghost…but in a sexy way.”

During a 20/20 interview, Bobby Brown explained that a mansion he bought in Georgia came with a sultry spirit. “I bought this mansion in Georgia ... this was a really, really spooky place,” he said. “But yes, one time, I woke up, and yeah, a ghost. I was being mounted by a ghost.”

Anna Nicole Smith, Paz de la Huerta, and Lucy Liu all have reported receiving pleasure from phantoms. There’s actually a name for the attraction: spectrophilia. Behar might be being bashful about her supernatural encounters, but she should know she’s not alone in her passion for poltergeists.

