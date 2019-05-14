Image: Getty

Recently, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, along with his wife and mother-in-law, reportedly joined some cannabis moguls for a fun St. Kitt’s holiday that involved a plane full of weed and at least two cavity searches.



Meyers, the actor casting directors call when they need someone both creepy-looking and hard to work with, allegedly flew to St. Kitts and Nevis aboard the plane with his wife, mother-in-law, Coca-Cola bottling heir Alki David, billionaire Chase Ergen, 5,000 cannabis plants, hemp seeds, and some CBD stuff for what sounds like a shady-ass holiday.

David is some sort of cannabis mogul and was there trying to get an operation going on the island, where it’s legal but banned from importation. The rich dudes on the plane were reportedly hoping to convince the government to relax those importation laws for the good of the island and definitely not for tax reasons, according to Vanity Fair:

“David’s release lays out the team’s plans for what he calls “economic development” on the island. “Our intention is to work with the government, the courts, the banks, the business sector, and the farmers to develop a fair system that creates thousands of jobs on the island and uses Swissx’s international distribution network to make St. Kitts-Nevis cannabis products among the most sought after in the world,” it reads.”

Negotiations ended up in a cavity search for Meyers’s wife and mother-in-law at the airport and arrests when they tried to leave the island, the press release published by Vanity Fair says. Yet the cannabis airplane tale is somehow not the worst story that exists about Jonathan Rhys Meyers and air travel, though it’s unclear what the fuck he was doing there.