JoJo Siwa Has Made The Difficult Decision to Wear Fewer Hair Bows

Jojo Siwa, teen queen of oversized bedazzled hair bows and joy, is growing up right before our very eyes. After living her entire young life in a tight ponytail and gigantic signature bow, Siwa said in an Instagram live that after turning 18 she realized she “kinda wanted to do something different with [her] hair.”

Siwa, who first came to pop culture prominence on the show Dance Moms says it was harder to tell her mother that she wanted to change her hair than it was to come out, which Siwa did in January of this year. But rest assured, moms who’ve bought hundreds of dollars worth of Jojo Siwa branded bows— there is still hope. Siwa said, “The bow is still a part of my life. I still love bows, I forever will. They’re who I am, but maybe I won’t wear it every day.”

Farewell to the end of an incredibly sparkly era and hello to Jojo Siwa, the almost adult with different hairstyles. [People]

In the great tabloid debate of whether or not Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are truly getting back together, one party has remained largely silent throughout: Ben’s ex Jennifer Garner. The man loves his Jennifers. But alas, even the most stoic of exes must at some point shout into the abyss and offer up an opinion on an incredibly public romantic rekindling.

Ever the class act, Garner did not confirm whether she knew if the relationship was real or not but through a source—it always has to be a source—she told E! News that her only hope for the future is that her and Ben’s children “remain the center of his world.” Adorable. The source also added on Garner’s behalf, “The last thing she wants to be doing is dealing with Ben’s love life.” Don’t worry Jen, I will deal with it for you.