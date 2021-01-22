A Supposedly Feminist Website
It's Official: She Gay

It's Official: She Gay

ashleyreese
Ashley Reese
Image: Michael Tullberg / Stringer (Getty Images)

Teen queen JoJo Siwa has an announcement: She’s gay, lads.

On Friday, Siwa posted a selfie of herself on social media wearing a t-shirt that reads “Best. Gay. Cousin. Ever.”

“My cousin got me a new shirt,” Siwa wrote.

There were a couple of hints earlier this week that Siwa was coming out. On Wednesday, Siwa uploaded a TikTok video of herself dancing to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.”

She was also featured in a video from Pride House, an LGBTQ TikTok content collaboration house with a large following.

JoJo Siwa is one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, though mostly in the eyes of young children and the parents forced to buy JoJo Siwa-branded apparel. At 17, the Dance Moms veteran lays claim to a slew of wildly popular Nickelodeon programs, a popular YouTube channel, a growing discography, a clothing line, and toys. The Siwa brand is ubiquitous, which makes her decision to come out now even more consequential.

Reaction from parents and conservative media will be a large factor in deciphering whether the cultural pendulum has indeed shifted enough so that a popular child celebrity coming out elicits little more than a shrug in response. While we can certainly expect whinging from the usual suspects, what’s important is that Siwa is getting a plethora of support.

Good for you, JoJo.

Ashley Reese

DISCUSSION

annev212
Annev212

Ooooh! I’m attending (via Zoom) my niece’s JoJo-themed birthday party tomorrow. We’re all supposed to wear snatched ponytails and big bows — and now I’m going to add some pride face paint in her honor.