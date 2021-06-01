JoJo Siwa Doesn't Want to Kiss Another Human in Her New Movie, 'Especially' a Man

Image : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

JoJo Siwa is on Entertainment Weekly’s new Pride cover, having come out earlier this year as “I don’t know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it or queer because I think the keyword is cool.”



In the EW story, Rachel Yang writes that Siwa “gushes at length about her best friend-turned-girlfriend, Kylie Prew, and the ‘ LGBTQ alphabet mafia legends’ she admires: Freddie Mercury, Elton John, and Lady Gaga.” Huh... LGBTQ alphabet mafia—I haven’t heard that joke in a while! Speaking of Kylie, JoJo also said that her team has campaigned to have a kissing scene removed from her upcoming Christmas movie, Bounce. The reason? “I’m madly in love and I do not want to kiss another human. Especially because it’s a man.”



According to JoJo, her fans look at her as “not some character, not some fictional thing,” so she believes they might have a hard time separating JoJo the person from JoJo the actor. (Sounds like a problem with their object permanence skills, but I digress.) “It’s going to be a little weird,” she continued. “I’m not about it. I’m trying to get it pulled so bad. It’ll happen. It’ll get pulled.”

The problem with this request isn’t in the demand, considering she was swatted by bigots after coming out. It’s that JoJo has to account for how her fictional self—and a fictional kiss— might get muddled with her actual life choices. I’m reminded of a similar situation back in March when a co ordinated group of Swifties harrassed actor Antonia Gentry, whose character in Netflix’s Ginny and Georgia had made a disparaging remark about Taylor Swift. Swift even tweeted at Netflix personally, while fans led a crusade to drive both Netflix and Gentry off social media.



Later in the interview, though, she had this very sweet moment:

“Being called a gay icon, honestly, I think is the biggest honor. About a year ago, I started having all these music meetings just for fun, just getting my head where I want to go. And I told the producers, ‘I want to create gay pop, and I want to have a concert for the girls and for the gays.’ Turns out a year later, I am very much so gay.”

I think JoJo Siwa will be fine!

