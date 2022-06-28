As the world waits to see just how uncancelled Johnny Depp will end up being following his legal victory in his defamation case against Amber Heard, there is, at least a slight indication where thing aren’t going: to sea in a giant boat. Depp’s rep has refuted a rumor that the actor will be paid $300 for his return to Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

During the defamation trial, Depp claimed he’d been dropped from the sixth Pirates movie days after the publication of Heard’s 2018 Washington Post op-ed about abuse at the center of Depp’s lawsuit. On cross exam, Depp seemed to indicate that Disney’s wariness of working with him pre-dated Heard’s piece. He said, “Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife beater. So I’m sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe. The MeToo movement was in full swing at that point.”

Cut to Monday, when the rumor of Depp’s $300 million return to the franchise circulated, apparently via an unsourced item on the website Poptopic, which, what even is that website? According to E! News, Depp’s rep told NBC News, “This is made up.” Well, RIP, Poptopic. We hardly knew ye.

Meanwhile in May, Pirates producer Jerry Bruckheimer said that Depp had not been asked back to the franchise, which is expected to continue with two scripts in development. “Not at this point. The future is yet to be decided,” he said. The Depp is still unwritten.