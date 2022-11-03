In breaking news that makes one further question celebrity stan culture, Rihanna has reportedly tapped alleged abuser and gainfully employed musician, actor, director, and artist Johnny Depp to star in her upcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. Yes, you read that correctly.

Sources just revealed to TMZ—the same outlet that first reported he’d appear at this year’s Video Music Awards—that Rihanna and co. invited Depp to be featured in the highly acclaimed show, and that “both sides were super excited to make it happen.” Depp, who will be the first man in the show’s history to have his own “star segment,” has reportedly already filmed his part. The show will appear on Amazon Prime Video on November 9.

This bulletin arrived (straight from hell) just one day after exclusive photos of the production were published by Vogue. In addition to Depp, viewers can expect performances from Anitta and Burna Boy; cameos from models including Irina Shayk, Cara Delevingne, and Precious Lee; and dozens of more stars to drop in bedecked in Savage X Fenty lingerie. Notably, none of the pre-released photos included Depp, but sources told TMZ the vibe for his look is “cool and chic.”

Fans are justifiably befuddled, per my quick perusal of Twitter. One writes: “Rihanna really saw a man that hasn’t used shampoo in months and put him in a fashion show I can’t.” And another: “Crazy to me. Literally in what world. Where is her team? Her publicist? HER BRAIN.”

In fairness, perhaps we should’ve seen this coming. Since his alleged abuse was aired in a court of law, we’ve learned that Depp was a Renaissance man, capable of finding love and securing several new cash streams, and that he was pretty much just doing the most with his one wild and “ruined life.”

Even still, of all the problematic men in Hollywood for Rihanna to include and outfit in—god forbid—silk, lace, or this onesie, Depp definitely feels like what we like to call a choice.