I love it when a celebrity finally “breaks their silence” on an issue that no one was necessarily waiting for them to weigh in on. Have you been at the edge of your seat in anticipation of John Stamos sharing his thoughts and feelings about Lori “Aunt Becky” Loughlin bribing her daughters’ way into USC? If so, prepare to be disappointed! Stamos still has to “talk to some people” before he’s prepared to break his silence for real.



“I haven’t been on the show yet and it hasn’t come up, so I’m going to talk to some people about it this week and see what’s going on,” said Stamos, who is producing the season. “I’m just going to wait a little longer before I talk about it.” “It’s a difficult situation for everyone involved,” he added. “I don’t mean just on our side.”

Consider this a soft-breaking. An exploratory tapping, if you will.



Cam Newton, a football man who footballs for the Carolina Panthers, offered a fellow passenger $1,500 in exchange for his business class seat—because Cam, you see, missed his original direct flight from Charlotte to France, and was thus forced to stop over in Dallas and head to Europe in coach like a damn poor.



Perhaps aware of the fact that Newton makes $20 million a year, the passenger declined the offer. I’d have done it for a cool million, and not a drop less. Know your leg room’s worth, especially to a guy who’s 6-foot-5!

