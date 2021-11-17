Taylor Swift knows how to kick up some dust—often in an empowering way. But this time, things may have gotten out of hand: One very famous asshole (and presumed ex of hers), John Mayer, is now receiving death threats on Instagram.

After Swift re-recorded and released her album Red titled Red (Taylor’s Version), her fans have been launching verbal grenades at Swift’s exes. The album includes a 10-minute version of the song “All Too Well,” which is reportedly about Swift’s short romantic relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal. The accompanying short film chronicles cleaning up after a dinner party and subsequently being gaslit by some much older fuckboy (at the time, Gyllenhaal was 10 years her senior).

Although the album didn’t include any other musical dickwad takedowns (the best genre, IMO), fans have been triggered into recalling another older fuckboy who gaslit Swift: That’s where Sir John “I want to quit my life and just fucking snort [Jessica Simpson]” Mayer, chairman of the jerk club, comes in.

On Tuesday, Buzzfeed reported that Mayer had allegedly received a death threat from a Swift fan on Instagram. The poetic DM read: “Fuck yourself ugly bitch I hope you choke on something.” Mayer, oddly, descended from his throne of fame to respond to this particular threat, writing, “I’m not upset. I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really want me to die?”

The interaction reportedly ended with the fan, “Alondra,” apologizing and saying that a friend had dared her to send the DM. Mayer then accepted her apology, replaying, “There was some healing here today.” But apologies and acknowledgements do not take the wind out of the severity of a fucking death threat.

Regardless of what you think about John Mayer, his “white supremacist” dick, his use of racial slurs or his comparing a real-ass human being to “sexual napalm,” death threats are not cool! Don’t send them. Even if you love an artist that you would murder someone for them, maybe keep that to yourself.

Being a misogynist does not mean you deserve to die or be on the receiving end of online harassment. Please chill the fuck out @ fandoms!!!