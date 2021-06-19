John Legend Says Michael Costello's Alleged DMs From Chrissy Teigen Are 'Completely Fake'

Photo : Arturo Holmes ( Getty Images )

In the words of the old lady from Titanic, it’s been 84 years...

Reformed(?) celebrity bully Chrissy Teigen’s husband, John Legend, spoke up in support of his wife on Friday, NBC News reports.

Advertisement

The musician claims that his wife never bullied fashion designer Michael Costello, who recently posted screenshots that appeared to show Teigen threatening to blacklist him and telling him to die but have been debunked as likely slash incredibly obvious fakes.

“Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr. Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them,” This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened.”

So, there you have it. Chrissy Teigen might have bullied everybody EXCEPT for this guy.