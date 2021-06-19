John Legend Says Michael Costello's Alleged DMs From Chrissy Teigen Are 'Completely Fake'

In the words of the old lady from Titanic, it’s been 84 years...
Reformed(?) celebrity bully Chrissy Teigen’s husband, John Legend, spoke up in support of his wife on Friday, NBC News reports.
The musician claims that his wife never bullied fashion designer Michael Costello, who recently posted screenshots that appeared to show Teigen threatening to blacklist him and telling him to die but have been debunked as likely slash incredibly obvious fakes.
“Chrissy apologized for her public tweets, but after her apology, Mr. Costello fabricated a DM exchange between them,” This exchange was made up, completely fake, never happened.”
So, there you have it. Chrissy Teigen might have bullied everybody EXCEPT for this guy.
- Carrie Fisher didn’t have a Hollywood Walk of Fame star until just now?? [Deadline]
- Ilana Glazer’s pregnant???? [Page Six]
- Millie Bobby Brown is dating Bon Jovi’s son??!! [Hollywood Life]
- There’s going to be a Smart Guy revival. [Us Weekly]
- “It’s so awesome to be underestimated,” says Jurnee Smollett. “It’s my favorite thing, because it fuels me.” [Deadline]
- Melissa Rivers says her mom, the late Joan Rivers, used to tell her “to be much sluttier.” Solid advice for us all! [Page Six]
- Taylor Swift’s next re-recorded album will be Red, dropping in November. [New York Post]
- Some people apparently criticized Chloe Bailey’s super sexy, sensual rendition of Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” she performed during ABC’s Juneteenth special last night, but Simone’s own granddaughter, RéAnna Simone Kelly, defended her: “Grandma was unapologetically herself. She was a muhhhfuckin badass woman who did what she wanted when she wanted. She was a sexual woman, and she expressed that. Educate yourselves! If grandma could she probably would’ve done that performance herself.” [Revolt TV]
- Speaking of which:
DISCUSSION