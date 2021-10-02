Some excerpts from Joan Collins’ upcoming memoir were leaked to the press, and the actress has a LOT of negative things to say about plastic surgery.



According to TMZ, Collins thinks that our lip fillers look “ludicrous,” that the Kardashian-Jenners’ BBL’d bodies look questionable (though, as she notes, “Kris Jenner, the mother, is a good friend of mine and I don’t want to be rude about her children”), and that onetime co-star Linda Evans’ steady stream of facial work back during their Dynasty days left her scratching her head on a daily basis trying to spot what had changed day-in, day-out.

As a woman of surged-up experience who also LOVES it when old broads run out of fucks to give and get real, I’m feeling truly torn between wanting to tell Joan to fuck off and tell her to keep going... The duality of me!