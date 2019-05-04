Image: Getty

Jim Cummings, who has voiced both Winnie the Pooh and Tigger in Disney films, has been accused by his ex-wife of rape and physical violence.



According to Page Six, Stephanie Cummings, ex-wife of Jim Cummings, alleges in court documents that Cummings has “has engaged in physical, sexual and emotional abuse including but not limited to death threats, rape, and various sexual deviant behavior forced upon me without my consent” since their divorce in 2011.

She alleges that Cummings raped her in 2013 as well as demanded sex in exchange for paying child support for their daughters. On one occasion, she claims that Cummings groped her breasts in front of the children, saying he could “touch Mommy’s breasts since he had paid for them.”

According to The Blast, Cummings reportedly seemed to think the incident was funny in an email response: “‘Forcing’? Please, everyone, Gracie myself and especially YOU were all giggling and laughing, it was pleasant to have one moment of light-heartedness. We both erupted into laughter.”

Stephanie has taken out two restraining orders against her former husband. The first because she alleges he “forcefully put his hand on the back of my neck and kissed me while holding me in place against the wall” in front of their four-year-old.

Stephanie says the abuse became so unbearable that she moved with their daughters to Utah in 2017 but allowed Cummings to visit. During that visit, she alleges she woke to find him “standing over me with his erect penis in my hand” while their daughter slept beside her, after which she obtained a second restraining order.

The court documents also accuse Cummings of abusing their family dog:

Stephanie also alleges Jim abused their family puppy — once shattering its hip with a broom and on another occasion placing it “inside a metal bucket outside of the house on a day which it was over 100 degrees, then left it there for a long time” until it “came close to dying.”

In response to that document, Cummings countered that he was disciplining the dog and forgot about him “for a while.”