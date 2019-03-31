Image: Getty

Jim Carrey is feuding with the granddaughter of Benito Mussolini on Twitter—is not a sentence I thought I’d ever write, but with each new day 2019 presents opportunities afresh for post-postmodernist pop culture Mad Libs.



Illustration is apparently among Carrey’s talents, and his drawings tend to veer toward the political. On March 30, he posted his latest: a drawing of Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta hanging from their heels in the aftermath of WWII with a caption that reads, “If you’re wondering what fascism leads to, just ask Benito Mussolini and his mistress Claretta.”

Mussolini’s Trump-supporting granddaughter, Italian politician Alessandra Mussolini, was not a fan of the artwork, calling Carrey a bastard and suggesting that he may not know the story of “#RosaPark [sic].”

She also tattled to Donald Trump that Carrey was being mean about her family’s history of genocide, tweeting “President @realDonaldTrump doesn’t have to worry about poor @JimCarrey politica [sic] attacks; his drawings are only dirty paper.”

As soon as someone explains to President Trump who Benito Mussolini was, his support for the family will no doubt be forthcoming.