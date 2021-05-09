JEZEBEL EXCLUSIVE: Kentucky Derby Winner Medina Spirit Responds to Doping Reports

Photo : Andy Lyons ( Getty Images )

Just a week after Medina Spirt swept the Kentucky Derby, beating out second-place finisher Mandaloun by half a length, the 3-year-old brown colt has found herself embroiled in scandal up to her half- backwards knees after testing positive for elevated levels of betamethasone, an anti-inflammatory corticosteroid that may have given her an advantage at Churchill Downs.



While the world awaits the findings of a second round of testing, which CNN Sports says could lead to her being stripped of her Kentucky Derby title and prize money pending the results, we here at leading women’s sports web site Jezebel Dot Com caught up with M s. Spirit to get her side of the story. Here’s what she told us in our exclusive new interview.

JEZEBEL DOT COM: Hello, ma’am. Did you use drugs to win the Kentucky Derby?

MEDINA SPIRIT: Neigh.