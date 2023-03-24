Jez Recs: The Pop Culture We Loved This Week

I first came to Rax King’s writing through an episode of Low Culture Boil that recounted the unadulterated joys of the Cheesecake Factory. To this day, I have yet to encounter a restaurant that holds a candle to CF’s aggressive Egyptian interior design, its nonsensical cuisine-spanning menu, or its mothafuckin’ Fettuccine Alfredo. And as someone whose Bubbe was the undisputed champ of all things lowbrow—wearing Rite Aid-bought bubble shirts into her 70s, gifting expired cake mixes and packets of Ramen to my mother, and boasting about her bosom as a built-in bib for the schmutz always tumbling out of her mouth—King’s Tacky felt just as much like home to me as my Bubbe’s porcelain doll collection.



Shifting seamlessly between cultural analysis and personal dispatches, King’s musings about the construct of taste wormed their way into my brain, becoming a North Star of sorts—as functional as it was validating. “Nothing can upend [people with unimpeachable taste],” she writes. “No earworm is so catchy, no trashy gossip magazine so enthralling that these people will shrug off the mantle of correct aesthetics… They’re impervious to everything wonderful and silly in the world.” As with King, the wonderful and the silly rule my world. From Jersey Shore and Guy Fieri to Josie and the Pussycats to Hot Topic, King finds the treasured and tender in the depraved and corny, and I cannot think of a gift as crucial as that. Respectfully, fuck taste. —Emily Leibert