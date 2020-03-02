Jessica Biel Was Out and About Without Her Wedding Ring

Image : Getty

Justin Timberlake’s many attempts to apologize to his wife, Jessica Biel, for drunkenly holding hands with his co-star Alisha Wainwright and who knows what else, apparently haven’t done the trick after all!



Despite Timberlake “bending over backwards” by sending flowers and posting sad mea culpas to Instagram, Biel has been spotted without her wedding ring. Is is getting cleaned, or did she chuck it into the toilet, along with her marriage? According to Us Weekly,

Despite Timberlake’s apparent remorse, a separate source told Us in January that the 7th Heaven alum is “still upset” with her husband after the moment he shared with Wainwright. “He has been making big promises and not sticking to them as much as she thinks he can and should,” the insider continued. “He promised that he would be more involved with their family and she doesn’t feel like he’s doing that.”

The two have been married since 2012, despite abundant rumors that Timberlake has been unfaithful. Pull the plug, Jess! Unmarried women are happier! [Us Weekly]

Back in the salad days of 2000, Jennifer Lopez famously donned a green Versace dress with a plunging neckline for the Grammys. Everyone was shocked, which in retrospect seems quaint given the horrors the next 20 years would bring. If I were her, I would also continue to re-wear the dress heard ‘round the world on every occasion humanly possible, to both remind myself of simpler times and also because it’s just a very good dress!



Wisely, she’s repurposed the print into a very Florida shirt-pants-bag situation. From Page Six:



On Sunday, the 50-year-old pop phenom was spotted at Soho Beach House in Miami Beach wearing a casual twist on the navel-grazing gown: a silk shirt ($1,125), slim-fit pants ($925) and mini bag ($675), all covered in the same unforgettable jungle print. Lopez, who accessorized with white Versace sneakers ($995) and green-tinted aviator sunglasses, even wore the shirt unbuttoned to the waist as a nod to her most infamous red carpet moment — although she layered a white tank top underneath for modesty this time around.

Good look then, good look now, in my opinion. [Page Six]