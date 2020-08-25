Jerry Falwell Jr. Isn't Going Anywhere, According to Jerry Falwell Jr.

News broke on Monday that Jerry Falwell Jr. had resigned from his position as the president of the evangelist Liberty University, following reports of a longstanding throuple-ish situation involving him, his wife Becki, and his business partner Giancarlo Granda, the latter of whom Falwell reportedly enjoyed watching fucking the former. But Falwell says he doesn’t give a shit if everyone knows he’s a hypocritical cuck, he will not stand down!!!! Gather ye popcorn, friends.
Falwell told Virginia Business that reports of his resignation were “completely false.” He also said that reports of him watching Granda fuck his wife were “90 percent false,” which does not exactly clarify anything, but OK.
Granda told Reuters that he met the Falwells while working as a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel seven years ago, and that Granda and Becki started regularly sleeping together, with Falwell often watching. Falwell, meanwhile, says he knew about the affair but did not watch, though the texts and emails Granda showed Reuters reportedly suggest otherwise.
It’s important to note that Falwell is already on a leave of absence after a series of incidents that embarrassed the university and evangelical community, so at the very least, he’s probably on double-secret probation now. Or fired! Stay tuned.
DISCUSSION
This is so fucking rich. SO. RICH.
This man’s (shitty) father is largely responsible for the “Religious Right” even EXISTING; this family has been instrumental in the narrative that suggests the Republican party has the market cornered on God and morals...and yet here we are, once again, watching a highly public scandal unfold within a famous Christian family. But THIS family...this particular family...it just makes my blood boil. And not because I even give a fuck about their marriage or how they choose to live, but because of their LOUD judgments about ANYONE they deem to be of loose morals. These charlatans within the "moral majority" have shown themselves time and time again, and yet everything just continues on, business as usual, with very few consequences from within the party/community. I'm so fucking over white Christians.