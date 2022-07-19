Few things are less romantic than starchy food, small talk, and the presence of one’s cousins, so I’ve always appreciated a quickie Vegas wedding. And over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck became the latest celebrities to opt for the simple elegance of exchanging vows at the Little White Wedding Chapel, home to the “Drive-thru Tunnel of Love.”

But, according to one source, it wasn’t just the (sadly, ultimately unfulfilled promise) of being joined in holy matrimony by an Elvis impersonator that made the new Mrs. Affleck opt for a fast and low-key trip to the alter. A “Hollywood source” said that J.Lo “has been ready to get married since the night that Ben proposed,” Page Six reported. “She wanted to lock this down and remove any chance for cold feet ASAP!”

Now that the paperwork is signed, the pair is reportedly planning to do it up big for round two of their wedding celebration. According to TMZ, a “massive bash” at an 87-acre property Affleck owns in Riceboro, Georgia, is scheduled for the weeks ahead.

This is Lopez’s fourth marriage and Affleck’s second, so it does seem possible that she’s just the type of person who’s more eager to pull the wedding bells trigger than he is. But Affleck would have to be pretty clueless to get cold feet. Sure, they love each other, but another thing we know the man loves is attention. Half the numbers in his phone are probably paparazzi, and exchanging rings with his early-2000s paramour is a guaranteed ticket to buzzy staged photo shoots for years to come—especially given the fact that he hasn’t starred in a hit movie in a minute or two. He may no longer be Batman, but anticipation for Gigli 2 is at an all-time high.

