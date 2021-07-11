Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.....Still Happening!!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Still dating? You bet your fucking ass, Melissa!!
Advertisement
The outlets such as Hollywood Life and such confirm that these two are still going at it (romantically). Jennifer, an actress and singer known as “Jen” by her friends I imagine, was even photographed touring a private school in Los Angeles, the city where Ben FAMOUSLY lives, with her 13-year-old son Max, who by all accounts goes to schools.
Ben, meanwhile, was recently seen shopping, per Us Weekly. In public! With Jennifer! Sounds like nineteenth base. Good for them perhaps.
- I medically need Conor McGregor to beat the shit out of Jake Paul. [TMZ]
- Scooter Braun, aka the talent manager asshole who bought all of Taylor Swfit’s masters, is getting divorced. [TMZ]
- There’s a Sopranos prequel?? And James Gandolfini’s son is playing young Tony???? [Page Six]
- Kelsey Grammer says Frasier’s gonna get really rich in the new Frasier reboot that’s also apparently happening. Bitcoin? Dogecoin? Cumcoin? Asscoin? [Deadline]
- Jan didn’t stand a chance...
DISCUSSION
I used to watch Frasier, mostly for David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and John Mahoney. Without any of them.....meh.