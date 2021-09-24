Jennifer Coolidge is a fascinating woman whose sense of goodwill seemingly knows no bounds, as evidenced by this heartwarming tale shared by Melissa McCarthy about how she got her first big break.

McCarthy was at a screening of the finale of Nine Perfect Strangers and recounted the time she first encountered her co-star, some twenty years ago, when she was a member of the Groundlings and Coolidge was a board member. The two didn’t know each other, but Coolidge saw something in McCarthy and urged a casting director to see her. The result of this fortuitous incident was McCarthy’s role in Go, which arguably jumpstarted her career.

From People:

“I went in, and I got Go, which was my first movie. And then I got an agent, and I was able to join SAG, and it’s all... before you ask Jennifer, she goes, ‘I didn’t do anything,’” McCarthy added in her best Coolidge voice. “But she did. She went out of her way and just was really kind to me.”

This is just a nice thing, which is worth celebrating when there are so many things that are not nice, don’t you agree? Jennifer Coolidge has always seemed like a good person, though I suppose lots of actors do because they are actors and that is their craft. However, in this case, it turns out she actually is. Nothing else to say there, really. Just a nice thing to read about on today, the best day, Friday. [People]

Not to speak ill of the dead, but let’s take 45 seconds to look at this quote from Anderson Cooper about his mother Gloria Vanderbilt’s generous offer to be his surrogate....

“She says to me, ‘Honey, I’m not talking about having a child of my own. I mean, that’s crazy — I’m 85. I was thinking, you get an egg and fertilize it with a sperm, and I’ll carry your child,’” the “stunned” 60 Minutes correspondent recalled. “[I said], ‘That is so weirdly oedipal on a whole new level. That kid would be on the front page of the New York Post for the rest of his life.’”

Vanderbilt then sent Cooper a newspaper article about a 65 year-old woman who served as surrogate for her son-in-law. Needless to say, Cooper did not take his mother up on this offer, and his son, Wyatt, was born via surrogacy in 2020. [Us Magazine]