Image: via Getty

Jennifer Aniston has been 50 for a whole seven months now, a feat so remarkable every single media outlet seems to need to ask her about it.

This time, it’s the New York Times, which spoke to Aniston last month about her leading role on Apple’s new show, The Morning Show. Aniston told the reporter a story about her friends doing what the Times described as a “goddess circle” to welcome Aniston to her new decade.

“It’s so weird. There’s so much doom around that number,” Aniston said.

Doom or no doom, Aniston is still doing great. Thanks for asking?

But about that age thing: “I’m entering into what I feel is one of the most creatively fulfilling periods of my life,” she said. “Seriously,” she continued, pausing to knock on her wooden coffee table. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years and I feel like it’s just about to really bloom.”

Advertisement

I might argue that Aniston’s career—which has included an iconic television show, some very good films, and The Switch, which I contend is a delight—has already bloomed and merely continues to stay in full bloom. Please do not sell yourself short, Jen! But I understand the sentiment:

“It’s taken time for me to get where I am and I put a lot of work into my craft,” she said. “I’ve failed. I’ve succeeded. I’ve overcome. I’ve, you know, I’ve stayed around. I’m still here.”

Advertisement

Again, from an outsider’s perspective, I hesitate to say Aniston has ever really failed—I really do insist you all see The Switch—though perhaps she could have scaled back on the Adam Sandler movies. But I am looking forward to seeing what she does next (or at least after The Morning Show, which feels like a warmed-over version of The Newsroom to me). May the Anistonaissance otherwise never stop. [The New York Times / Page Six]

Former Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller can walk again!

Miller suffered some pretty serious health scares after her eight-month stint in prison last year—she was diagnosed with Burkitt lymphoma in 2018 and underwent multiple spinal surgeries that rendered her immobile. E! Online says Miller had yet another surgery, a knee replacement, a few weeks ago, in an effort to help her walk again. It seems to have worked! Congrats to all. [E! Online]

Advertisement