Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein is selling the helicopter he allegedly used to traffic girls to the Hamptons.



The helicopter is as fucking gross as you would imagine anything owned by Epstein to be, with bench seats designed to eliminate personal space so that eight people could “cuddle up,” according to Page Six.

Epstein is most likely struggling to produce the $100 million he’d need to post bond and looking to unload whatever he can to come up with the cash. The helicopter is worth five or six million, though the asking price is three. But it still might be difficult to find a buyer for the chopper since, along with reportedly being used for horrific crimes, it also bears his initials and vanity number.



Page Six reports that the helicopter, along with Epstein’s private jet, played a central role in Epstein’s alleged trafficking:

“Between 2002 and 2005, he used a private jet — dubbed the Lolita Express — to shuttle girls between estates in New York, Palm Beach, Fla., and the Virgin Islands, according to prosecutors.”

While pilots refuse to cooperate with authorities to reveal exactly who was on the jet and helicopter, The Washington Post has dubbed the owner of the Lolita Express a “perversely tragic figure” who became “lost in his own fable. Wandering the skies in his private jet, enamored of his own mind and image, he forgot that he was merely mortal and may have flown too close to the sun.”



Hopefully, he never sees a penny of that hundred mil and remains lost in that goddamn jail cell.