The messiest celebrity uncoupling has a new character: Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde’s ex-nanny. In a very detailed Daily Mail interview, complete with text message screenshots, the woman described how the long-term couple’s relationship quickly dissolved at the end of 2020, and included an anecdote about Sudeikis lying under Wilde’s car in an attempt to stop her from seeing her then-new boyfriend Harry Styles. The end of Sudeikis and Wilde’s relationship has spawned countless celebrity news cycles—which both parties have fed in different ways—but, according to the former nanny, it was much bleaker than previously reported.



Wilde maintains that she and Sudeikis broke up in mid-2020, and her relationship with Styles had no overlap. However, the nanny said Wilde was talking about marrying Sudeikis as late as October 2020; their young daughter, Daisy, would be a flower girl. (The pair had been engaged since 2013.) The nanny, who was not named by the Daily Mail, claimed that Wilde dumped Sudeikis shortly after she started filming Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed and in which Styles starred.

After moving into a hotel at the start of November 2020, citing a covid outbreak on set, Wilde broke up with Sudeikis at their Los Angeles home on Nov. 8, the nanny said. She described the Monday after thusly:



When I came back from a weekend off he was crying a lot, crying and crying. I didn’t know what had happened at all. After I’d got the kids ready, Jason came upstairs and was having some coffee. He was crying and a mess, saying, ‘She left us. She left us!’

The following weekend, the nanny said Wilde was making a salad for Styles at the Los Angeles house with her “special dressing.” (No, there’s no more information about what said dressing might entail, but if you have any intel, please drop us a line.) This action seemed to enrage Sudeikis, and the situation apparently escalated to him lying under Wilde’s car so she couldn’t leave.

The nanny described the whole thing:

The night she left with her salad, Jason had chased after her, videotaping her in the house. She was saying: ‘I’m scared of you, Jason, I’m scared of you.’ And he said, ‘If you’re scared of me, why are you leaving your kids with me?’ So then, Jason went outside and lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She got in her car to back up, he lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave. She went back into the house and he went in, it was back and forth. He said he was doing it on purpose to make her late going to see Harry. Jason told me: “She made this salad and she made her special dressing and she’s leaving with her salad to have dinner with [Harry]. “I said, what salad dressing? He said: ‘She has a special salad dressing she makes for us and she’s taken it to have it with him now.’ I don’t know what was in it. Out of everything, he was like, ‘She made her special salad dressing and took it to him.’

The nanny also alleged that the pair attempted couples counseling but that “Olivia never took those therapy sessions seriously. She didn’t want to go.”

She said Wilde’s abrupt departure resulted in erratic behavior from Sudeikis and what the Daily Mail described as “making his nightly drinking habit worse.” The nanny alleged he would be happy one day and “curse names at [Wilde] to me” the next.

The nanny said she tried to end her professional relationship with the family in January 2021, but agreed to work for another six months, until a “drunk and out of control” Sudeikis fired her on Feb. 1. “He said, ‘You’re going to get your stuff and get out. Why are you sending [Wilde] messages?’ I said, ‘Jason, you’ve been drinking and I can tell that you’re drunk. You’re very angry and I’m afraid of you,’” the nanny told the tabloid.

The nanny said Sudeikis would eventually discover the extent of Wilde’s relationship with Styles because of an Apple Watch she left behind. Later, he banned the nanny from playing any of Styles’ music around the kids.

Seems like the worst situation for any domestic laborer, even one with two decades of experience, as this nanny has described herself as having. She told the Daily Mail that said she was abruptly fired with no severance and that she’s been unable to claim unemployment because the couple maintains that she resigned—so it makes some sense that she’s airing this dirty laundry! Giving this highly informed person a decent severance package seems like a fairly straightforward way to keep private further details of an already incredibly public breakup.

Jezebel has reached out to representatives for Sudeikis and Wilde for comment on the nanny’s allegations.