Janice Dickinson Enters Fuck Everyone Season, and No One—Not Even Julie Andrews—Is Safe

In a recent interview , Janice Dickinson—legendary supermodel and star of Oxygen’s short-lived but incredibly formative for me personally reality show, The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency, which taught me about how male underwear models stuff their briefs with whitebread and about how nose hair waxing exists—said that all those hottie rich girl nepotistas currently dominating modeling right now wouldn’t have made it onto the runway back when she was on top.



“The Instagram models get famous and get put into Vogue,” she told Behind the Velvet Rope’s David Yontef , per Page Six. “The Kylie Jenners and the Gigi Hadids and the Bella Hadids. I mean, they are very pretty women, but they’re not supermodels... Never on the level of the girls from the ‘70s and ‘80s and the ‘90s, we were fabulous.”

“You see them in advertising, and Vogue uses them because they have millions and millions and millions of followers,” she continued. “Vogue has the subscription of what—800,000 and Kylie Jenner has got like 25 million people following her, something like that.”

Dickinson also had words for Julie Andrews of all people:

I once met Julie Andrews at UCLA... She was in this back room, and I was politely waiting my turn in line to get a selfie and at least, you know, get an autograph... She stopped in front of me, and she says, ‘I’ve had enough. Thank you...’ [I told her,] ‘I stood in this line to get your autograph politely.’ She was like, ‘Well, I’m done. I’m tired...’ I was like, ‘Fuck you, man. How dare you!’ She’s a bitch. She hurt my feelings. You can go sound and music elsewhere.

