In a court appearance in June, Britney Spears confirmed to the world her desire to be freed from her 13-year conservatorship, accusing her entire family of conspiring to keep her powerless while spending her money. But Britney saved her harshest critiques for her father, Jamie Spears, who she said “loved” the “control he had to hurt his own daughter.”



Now that Britney has been granted the right to her own attorney (while still being obligated to pay upwards of $1 million this year alone for her father’s attorney), her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart has filed new, damning court documents that add more context to the allegations that Spears is mishandling Britney’s money and harming her mental health.

Per TMZ:

“Rosengart says, “every day that passes is another day of avoidable harm and prejudice to Ms. Spears and the Estate.” He also says every day that goes by is a threat to Britney’s financial health ... “There has been an evident dissipation of assets of Ms. Spears Estate, and that dissipation is ongoing.” Rosengart says Jamie’s litigation counsel alone is asking for more than $1.3 mil in attorney’s fees ... this for services performed between October, 2020 and June, 2021. He also says Jamie has submitted $541k for “media matters.” He outlines what Jamie is making as Conservator and says it needs to stop now.”



Rosengart also cites concerns from Britney Spears’s personal conservator, Jodi Montgomery, who agrees that Jamie Spears’s continued involvement with his daughter’s conservatorship is detrimental to her mental health, when Spears’s the conservatorship is ostensibly intended to do the exact opposite:

“Mr. Spears’s removal as Conservator is critical to [Britney’s] emotional health and well-being and in the best interests of the conservative,” Montgomery said. “I have had numerous, ongoing conversations with the medical team and we all agree that it would be best for Ms. Spears’ well-being and mental health that her father stop acting as Conservator.”

In June, Spears told the court that her conservatorship affected nearly every aspect of her life, up to and including determining whether or not she could remove her IUD. Other celebrities, like Iggy Azalea, have come forward to confirm witnessing firsthand allegedly domineering behavior on Jamie Spears’s part.

The court documents ask that the hearing to remove Jamie Spears as conservator be moved from late September to August, emphasizing that the matter is of the utmost urgency.