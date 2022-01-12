Jamie Lynn Spears took some time out of her publicity tour for her forthcoming memoir, Things I Should Have Said, to talk about her very public rift with her sister Britney Spears. In an interview on Wednesday morning with Good Morning America, the younger Spears was confronted by Juju Chang about the complicated relationship she appears to have with the pop queen.



Jamie Lynn, who called her sister “like another momma,” was candid about her role in the problematic conservatorship placed on Britney for the last 13 years and said she was “happy” when it was dissolved last year. Britney was freed in November from the confining legal provision that would not allow her to control her own finances or life. And the elder Spears has implied on Instagram that her sister left her out to dry during that harrowing decade-plus, causing a mental health non-profit to publicly reject a donation from Jamie Lynn amid backlash from Britney fans .

W hen the conservatorship was put into effect, Jamie Lynn said she wanted no part in being in charge of her sister’s estate. “There was no like me overseeing funds or something like that,” she said, adding that she’s “always been my sister’s biggest supporter.”

“So when she needed help, I set up ways to do so. Went out of my way to make sure that she had the contacts she needed to possibly go ahead and end this conservatorship and just end this all for our family. If it’s going to cause this much discord, why continue it?” she said. “Everyone has a voice, and it should be heard.”

Notably, Jamie Lynn claims she even talked to Britney’s legal team at one point and that it “did not end well” for her. She also addressed the moment last July when Britney took aim at Jamie Lynn on Instagram and slammed her sister’s “tribute performance” at the 2017 Radio Disney Awards. Jamie Lynn had performed a medley of remixed versions of some of Britney’s songs.

“Honestly, it was somewhat confusing to me about that, and I actually have spoke to her about that. I was doing a tribute to honor my sister and all the amazing things that she’s done,” said Jamie Lynn. “I have cleared up with the fact that I don’t think she’s personally upset with me about that. Truthfully, I don’t know why that bothers her.”

Fans have long criticized Jamie Lynn for not speaking up on behalf of her sister, which appears to be in part what prompted her own Instagram post about Britney last June and then the performance in July. Though, despite the backlash and her book literally being titled Things I Never Said, Jamie Lynn still seems absolutely baffled as to why she and Britney have a rift. Through tears, Jamie Lynn emphasized that she loves her sister “100 percent” and has “only ever loved and supported her and done what’s right by her, and she knows that, so I don’t know why we’re in this position right now.”

Britney has yet to publicly respond to Jamie Lynn’s remarks.