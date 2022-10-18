Horrible news for folks who delighted in yesterday’s drama of Balthazar owner Keith McNally banning James Corden from his group of New York City restaurants: H e’s taken it all back. Incidentally, McNally having to take something back after having a word with Corden is exactly what the issue was in the first place but alas…



Yesterday, McNally posted a very zoomed-in security-camera-quality photo of Corden on his Instagram and called him a “cretin of a man” before detailing all of his awful behavior toward the wait staff at multiple of McNally’s chic Manhattan restaurants. Well, I guess all it took for McNally to change his mind was a phone call from the “hugely gifted comedian.” [Editor’s note: Fact check this claim.]

But before the clock struck midnight, the unparalleled comedic genius and Late Late Show host rang McNally and, according to a second Instagram post from McNally, “apologized profusely.” The restaurateur, who claims he has “fucked up myself more than most people” fortunately “strongly believe[s] in second chances.” The photo in this post, is somehow worse quality than the previous one. My best guess is that McNally is watching Corden from a closed circuit TV in the basement of Minetta Tavern and snapped this pic on his Motorola Razr.

In jest, McNally suggested that elite entertainer and carpool karaoke connoisseur Corden allow him to host the Late Late Show for nine months. “Anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere,” McNally continued in his caption. Glad they were able to get over that so incredibly fast. Seems like these blokes were just a wee bit cheesed and needed to post it out.

We can all sleep soundly knowing that James Corden’s undeniable and scintillating wit can grace the booths of Pastis once again.