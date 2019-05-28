Let this be the last time we have to think about James Charles, Tati Westbrook, and the beef that was large enough to commandeer a mini-news cycle for roughly four days or so: James Charles has canceled his tour.

This news broke the way all YouTubers break news—via a longwinded Instagram story that I saw in passing over the weekend but declined to watch. Joke’s on me, for that is when Sister Charles announced that he’d be canceling his tour. Thank god for the internet, which has preserved the announcement in all its glory; for the record, I’m not clear why this is shot in such startling close-up, but that is not for me to judge.

The tour, per Charles, had sold out, but people will start getting their money back automatically. Having watched Charles’s channel for the better part of a year, I wouldn’t consider myself a fan, but more of a curious bystander. The news of his tour, which was announced in April, confused me; what precisely would he be doing? Charles is a personality, but one that feels tailor-made for the intimacy of YouTube. Per his site, the tour would’ve included the following:

James Charles, the world-famous makeup artist and digital phenomenon, is coming to a city near you! In his first ever SISTERS TOUR in the United States, guests can expect an evening full of beauty, music and personal conversation with James. This highly immersive and interactive show will make the audience feel like part of the production - with on-stage beauty tutorials, live music, games, an interactive Q&A session, surprise giveaways, exclusive merchandise and much more.

Though I’ve read this description roughly five times over, I’m still confused as to how one might sustain a show that reportedly contained a $500 VIP option when Charles’s only real talent is his charisma. I have heard the man sing, and it is fine but not worth the money he was commanding. Games, “on-stage beauty tutorials,” and an interactive Q&A session sound sort of worth it, if not just to get a glimpse into the future of live entertainment: YouTube stars doing what they do in the safety of their own studios, but on stage, live, and in person, sans editing and flashy animated intros. People have paid much more for way less, so it all comes out in the wash.