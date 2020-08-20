James Blunt Developed Scurvy After Adopting an All-Meat Diet To Assert His Masculinity

Image : Lia Toby/Stringer ( Getty Images )

James Blunt, a man best known for his 2005 hit song “Beautiful” and being used as an insult on Skins (“You take me for a complete James Blunt, don’t you?”), reportedly once developed scurvy after adopting a meat-only diet to piss off the women in his university classes and assert his masculinity

Naturally, his journey into this proto-manosphere bullshit fucked up his health, as James revealed on singer Jessie Ware’s podcast, Table Manners.

From The Times (emphasis ours):

Blunt claims that he ate almost nothing but meat and condiments for two months while studying aerospace manufacturing engineering and sociology at the University of Bristol in the mid-1990s. The eccentric diet was part of an effort to assert his masculinity as some of his degree classes were dominated by women, he indicated. “On the sociology side of things there were 170 girls and only three boys, of which all the girls were vegetarian or vegans,” he said. “So out of principle I decided I’d become a carnivore and just lived on mince, some chicken, maybe with some mayonnaise. “And it took me about six to eight weeks to get very unhealthy and see a doctor, who then said, ‘I think you’ve got the symptoms of scurvy.’ ”

Scurvy! You know, the disease that sailors of yore often acquired from a lack of vitamin C, which is often found in fruits and vegetables. Dude got scurvy and probably the worst shits in his life trying to prove a point that few people probably noticed or cared about.

Masculinity is one hell of a drug, and it came back with a vengeance: Blunt told Ware that after his doctor made him drink orange juice every day, he developed acid reflux. Well, when you do clownery...