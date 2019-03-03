Image: Getty

Jaden Smith’s Just Water company is working to provide cleaner water for Flint, Michigan, where residents are still routinely waiting in lines that stretch as far as eight blocks for potable water.



Smith’s company teamed up with the First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church and other organizations, including The Last Kilometer, Rethink H2O, Black Millennials for Flint, and 501CTHREE, to announce on March 1 that they’ll be rolling out a mobile filtration system called “The Water Box” to remove lead and other poisons from the contaminated water in Flint.

In the past, the church has provided 5 million bottles of water to the residents of Flint, according to USA Today, but the city has seen a recent decline in donations. The church will provide water from The Water Box on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. to residents who bring their own containers. Jada Pinkett Smith also announced Friday that she’ll be donating money to finding a long-term solution.

According to CNN, Governor Rick Snyder announced the end to Flint’s free bottled water program on April 6, 2018, declaring the water clean. Residents and scientists disagree.

