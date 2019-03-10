Image: Getty

Another news cycle, another giant-ass celebrity engagement ring posted to Instagram.



After two years of dating, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have announced their engagement via social media. There should really be a social media platform that’s just for engagement ring shots, gender reveal videos, wedding albums, and pictures of kids on the first day of school, but that’s neither here nor there. Anyway, take a gander at the size of that diamond. It looks like a cartoon.



“she said yes,” Rodriguez captioned the photo. Side note: those are the fingernails of a woman who knows she’s getting engaged, so good on him for making sure she had enough forewarning to get an incredibly bridal mani.

Ellen DeGeneres, longtime advocate of this union, has already offered to serve as maid of honor. I’d like to put in a request for the bridal party to also include Leah Remini and for the bachelorette party and wedding to become a two-part documentary.

Congrats, A. Lo!

