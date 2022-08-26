Ben Affleck and J.Af née J.Lo’s love affair is arguably the love affair of the century because it feels like it’s been going on for the better half of one. And to celebrate their time-defying romance, the couple seems to be simultaneously on their European honeymoon and having numerous American weddings. It is truly their summer of love.



At one of the events—the big wedding on Ben’s Georgia estate (that he recreated to look like an “imitation-plantation”??)—J.Lo presented him with the greatest gift of all: a song and dance.

J.Lo and a posse of dancers (not bridesmaids, I don’t think?) performed for the King of Dunkin’ himself. The Grammy-nominated pop star wore her third Ralph Lauren dress of the night and her new husband wore the same outfit he’d been wearing the entire evening. Just without the tuxedo jacket.

Advertisement

TMZ released a video of the performance.

Jennifer Lopez Performed at Wedding, First Video of New Song for Ben Affleck | TMZ

For the real music-heads out there, here is a breakdown of the lyrics.

“All night I can feel the passion in your eyes I’m still in love with you You know I can’t get enough You know I can’t get enough You know I can’t get enough Can’t get enough You know I can’t get enough You know I can’t get enough You know I can’t get enough Can’t get enough of you.”

G/O Media may get a commission up to 24% off LyfeFuel Not just a protein shake

LyfeFuel takes a holistic approach to nutrition to deliver essential nutrients we might miss when we’re rushing to eat throughout the day. Buy at LyfeFuel Advertisement

The sweet video does strengthen a theory I have, however, which is that Ben is having a tough time keeping up with J.Lo’s boundless energy. She is hitting choreographed move after choreographed move while he holds himself up like a plush teddy bear. With each passing day of their 100-day honeymoon, I worry about his energy reserves. A number of photos and paparazzi videos have shown him looking, simply put, very tired and worn down. J.Lo on the other hand seems to grow stronger with each bulb flash.



Advertisement

During the couple’s Paris honeymoon, Page Six reported that Ben was “freaked out” by the incessant paparazzi attention, which makes sense. I get stressed having to take one nice photo with my partner, so I can’t imagine 10,000 unprompted ones. But I think we are dealing with more than stress here. I think we are dealing with a deeply tired man. Every day he is being trotted through Europe, visiting luxury stores and making out with his hot wife. Despite being fueled by Dunkin’, it is not enough to keep him going. Ben and J.Lo are a mixed-energy couple. This is not a bad thing. But it must be recognized to protect the union!

Advertisement

Based on the lyrics J.Lo chose to perform at the wedding, she will never be able to get enough. But she should acknowledge that her new husband does have a limit and that limit bears no reflection on his love for her. Here’s to hoping that, this time around, the couple can better navigate each other’s boundaries and, for Ben’s sake, that they return to a quiet beach in Massachusetts where he can regain his strength and get more Dunkin’.