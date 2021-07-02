'It's Fine': Taika Waititi On the 'Viral' Photo of Tessa Thompson and Rita Ora Making Out in Front of Him

Image : Brendon Thorne/Getty Images for AFI ( Getty Images )

In May, a photo of Taika Waititi sitting in front of Tessa Thompson and Rita Ora, both of whom were making out with each other, circulated on the internet. Waititi is supposedly dating Rita Ora and now the hot man is breaking his silence.

Advertisement

In a conversation with The Sydney Morning Herald, Waititi said that he wasn’t really upset that this photo went viral, because uh, well, why should he be? “I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, ‘Is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”

“It’s fine” is a philosophy and a mood that I think more people should embrace. Waititi and Ora are “dating” or something like it, Tessa Thompson was there, and is hot. I don’t claim to know what goes on behind closed doors at the Waititi-Ora-Thompson household, nor does it matter to anyone other than the three people involved. What I do love is People’s original reporting on the matter, calling the friendly kiss between friends/lovers/kindred spirits “wild PDA.” It’s definitely PDA, but I don’t know how “wild” it is. [People]

We’re just going to breeze thru this next item very quickly, only to acknowledge the audacity and then to move on. Kim Kardashian wore a dress that many people thought was inappropriate to wear to the Vatican, but she would like everyone to know that she covered herself up when she was inside the extremely holy parts.

Here she is, dressed in a gown that is not appropriate for the Vatican, I guess, but maybe, it sort of is.

Advertisement

This dress is like something out of Pnina Tornai’s wildest dreams, though it’s toned down for a Pnina—a dress for your rehearsal dinner, not the main event. Perhaps Kim was paying homage to the Pope, who is not married to anyone, or paying tribute to the Pope’s gorgina vestments, many of which can be chic in the right light. Or maybe Kim realized she was going to a church and needed to cover up sort of, and this (plus the leather blazer she plopped atop her frame) did the trick. I don’t know! I don’t love the woman, but I kind of love the dress. [Us Weekly]