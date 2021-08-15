I need to start reading more Debra Winger interviews!!



In a paywalled new Q&A with The Telegraph, snippets of which I read over at Page Six, the Oscar-nominated actress talks about how she was originally supposed to play Geena Davis’ character, Dottie, in A League of Their Own, Penny Marshall’s 1992 sports comedy about women baseball players in the 1940s. She says that she quit the picture, despite having trained with the Chicago Cubs for three months in preparation for her role, once she heard that Madonna had joined the cast. Winger didn’t want to star in the contemporary equivalent of “an Elvis film,” she says, which AHHHHHH. As for the pop queen’s performance, Winger says that “[her] acting career has spoken for itself.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Winger says that she thinks Davis “did OK” with the role of Dottie and that she left Hollywood in 1995 because playing nothing but wives and mothers got “pretty boring” and she “ceased being challenged.” Good morning!!