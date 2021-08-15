I need to start reading more Debra Winger interviews!!
In a paywalled new Q&A with The Telegraph, snippets of which I read over at Page Six, the Oscar-nominated actress talks about how she was originally supposed to play Geena Davis’ character, Dottie, in A League of Their Own, Penny Marshall’s 1992 sports comedy about women baseball players in the 1940s. She says that she quit the picture, despite having trained with the Chicago Cubs for three months in preparation for her role, once she heard that Madonna had joined the cast. Winger didn’t want to star in the contemporary equivalent of “an Elvis film,” she says, which AHHHHHH. As for the pop queen’s performance, Winger says that “[her] acting career has spoken for itself.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Winger says that she thinks Davis “did OK” with the role of Dottie and that she left Hollywood in 1995 because playing nothing but wives and mothers got “pretty boring” and she “ceased being challenged.” Good morning!!
- Rihanna news!!!! Unfortunately, it’s about her Fenty brand getting sued after using the wrong version of an artist’s song during a Savage X Fenty fashion show last year, which led to the unnamed artist receiving death threats. [Bossip]
- British model Lily Cole came out as “not straight.” [Pink News]
- Oh, no! Someone “within the Korn camp” got COVID. :/ [TMZ]
- Billie Jean King and her partner of 40 years, Ilana Kloss, got married! [Pink News]
- Looks like all the kids from the main cast of Euphoria’s first season (aka all the twenty/thirty?something actors playing teens) will be back for season two except Algee Smith, who played McKay. But, yeah! Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, Alexa Demie, Sydney Sweeney, Storm Reid, Maude Apatow, and Angus Cloud will be back later this year or maybe next year. The premiere date’s still TBD. [Us Weekly]
- Erykah Badu apologized to Barack Obama for tweeting a video from his 60th birthday party. She did nothing wrong!!!! [Hollywood Life]
- Why am I literally tearing up reading this Hollywood Life dot com post about Travis Barker boarding his first plane since the deadly plane crash he survived in 2008. [Hollywood Life]
- I always forget that Jennifer Lawrence is dating some guy named Cooke Maroney. [Us Weekly]
- Halle Berry is 55?? [Hollywood Life]
- Now more than ever:
DISCUSSION
The Ultimate Sports Movie Question: Did Dottie Henson intentionally tank that play & let Kit have her moment at the end of the movie?
btw, Geena Davis legit hit that home run in A League of Their Own. It was obviously a setup pitch but she crushed it over the wall. So unless the early 90s Cubs (LOL) got Winger in good enough shape to do that, I’d say Davis did better than “okay.”