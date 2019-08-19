Image: Getty

Last week, long-absent Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell surfaced at an In-N-Out in Universal City, Los Angeles, looking poised and reading a book about CIA operatives. But the Daily Mail, renowned investigative shop that it is, took a very intensive look at the photo and arrived an interesting conclusion: It was staged by Maxwell’s attorney, Leah Saffian.

Looking at the evidence, they do seem to have a point:

Exhibit A: The Dog

The dog in the photo is “understood” to be Saffian’s dog, Dexter. Pictures of Dexter fill Saffian’s Instagram account, and he even has one of his own.

Exhibit B: The Metadata

The photo is tagged “Meadowgate.” Meadowgate is the president of Meadowgate Media Investments Inc.

Advertisement

Exhibit C: The Good Boys

No, not the dog. An ad for the movie Good Boys is seen in the bus shelter behind Maxwell, but the current ad is for a local hospital. Even spookier: There was never a Good Boys ad at that location to begin with.

Advertisement

Exhibit D: The Trays

According to Inside Edition, the photographer who took the shot allegedly caught Maxwell eating alone. But as you can see, there are two trays. There is no earthly possibility that one person, no matter how hungry, could ever eat enough In-N-Out to require more than one tray. Trust me, I’ve tried.

Advertisement

Exhibit E: The Evidence of Photoshop

Inside Edition also had the images examined by a forensic photo expert, who found a line and brush strokes around Maxwell’s back that seem to indicate that she might have been Photoshopped into the picture.

Advertisement

The Mail is sticking with its original theory, which is that Maxwell is holed up in a mansion in Massachusetts with her boyfriend, Scott Borgerson. While law enforcement is busy trying to find Maxwell and pin her with criminal charges for her alleged involvement in Epstein’s many crimes, her whereabouts are by no means the end of the questions: Why In-N-Out? Why Photoshop a bus shelter ad? If you’re going to doctor an image, why not also cut out the tell-tale dog and extra tray? What did she order?