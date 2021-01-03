Is Zoë Kravitz Vagueposting About Her Just-Made-Public Divorce?

Photo : Frederic J. Brown ( Getty Images )

Zoë Kravitz got divorced, and now she’s posting vaguely shady memes that are maybe about her ex-husband perhaps. Stars! They’re just like etc .



The High Fidelity star filed for divorce two days before Christmas, TMZ reports, after 18 months of marriage to fellow actor, Karl Glusman, who you might recognize from Nocturnal Animals. (The movie where Amy Adams is like, “My ex- husband used to call me a...nocturnal animal...”) The two started dating in 2016 and got married at her dad, Lenny Kravitz’s, Paris home two Junes ago.

This weekend, a bout two weeks after the just-revealed divorce filing (I think that’s right! don’t check my math, please!), Kravitz shared a meme on her Instagram story featuring “ a drag queen” (that’s A’keria C. Davenport from RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 to you, Us Weekly!) dumping a bag of trash into a dumpster labeled “people, places, and things that no longer serve my greatest and highest good.” Interesting!

No clue who or what the Story post is actually about (Glusman might have wiped his account clean about a week ago, Vulture notes, but Kravitz’s still features pics of her with him so for all I know they’re on excellent terms), but the timing... Like I said, i nteresting! But most of all, relatable if true!

Screenshot : Instagram

In a new video uploaded on New Year’s Eve Eve, Nikkie de Jager, a.k.a., NikkieTutorials, reflected on her coming out last year, per PinkNews. The whole thing was super fucked, in case you missed it. Long story short, some unidentified asshole or assholes tried to blackmail her under threat of outing her as trans, so de Jager ended up coming out super publicly to beat them to the punch.

“I came out under pressure,” she says in the new clip. “I felt like I was going to lose it all. Thank god I didn’t!”

At least Nikkie seems to be feeling pretty nonchalantly triumphant about the whole thing, one year out? She even had some words for her failed would-be blackmailer, who...well, I’m not saying I think it was either someone whose name rhymes with Shmeffree Shmar or someone whose name rhymes with Shmane Shmawson, I’m just saying I wouldn’t be surprised if it turned out to be either of them. Whoever they are!

“To the one who tried to blackmail me?” de Jager continues. “Look at me now, honey! It’s just, a lot of times I think back to my blackmailer, and I wonder how that presence is doing in their life. We know who it is, and I’m, like, maybe one day we should just call that person and be like ‘Hey!’”



Would support!!!!