Welcome to Is This Shoe OK?, an infrequent column about shoes that may or may not be good, as determined by me—an authority, because I own shoes—and you, in the comments below. In today’s installment, we’re looking at Kim Kardashian-West’s frequently worn Yeezy Season 8 clear PVC flip-flop heel.

In August 2018, my flip-flop apologist colleague Megan Reynolds dissected Kim Kardashian-West’s air hole-less plastic stilettos and exposed them for the foot fungi petri dish they so obviously were (who wants an uncomfortable shoe that will definitely give you an infection?) But that was last year, and this is now: the PVC shoe trend has continued and has led us the to Yeezy Season 8 Wedge Thong Sandal which, according to REVOLVE, retails for a generous $830. As you’ll notice in the photographs above and below, the shoe is exactly what the name suggests. But is it okay?

I’ve defended my fair share of hideous kicks in my life (and in this series) that channel horrible ‘00s trends, but something is withholding me from giving these Yeezys a stamp of approval. Could it be an extension of my newfound distaste for Kardashian West, whose prison reform efforts are noble but also ultimately tied to corporate sponsorship, and therefore less than genuine? Could it be that PVC should be reserved for its original applications: “building and construction, health care, electronics, automobiles, products ranging from piping and siding, blood bags and tubing, wire and cable insulation, windshield system components and more”? Is it that there is no way these shoes are comfortable, and the thong part of the flip-flop will surely dig into your skin, causing the kind of marks, bruises, and blisters you’d want to avoid showcasing in a translucent heel? Or perhaps it is that if I ever had $830 to blow, I would most certainly pay off a small chunk of student loan debt instead of wasting it on tiny torture devices meant only for the rich and famous, the kind of 1% person who doesn’t actually have to walk very much, therefore, these are perfect?

Surprise, it’s all of the above! And I’m sweaty just thinking about these shoes, which are very obviously not okay.

What do you think? Am I wrong? Are these plastic pumps okay? Would you ever try them on? Will you wait for the Fashion Nova and/or Forever 21 knockoff version in a few weeks instead? Let me know in the comments below.

If you do like them—I think we need to talk.